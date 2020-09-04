site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Not starting Friday
McMahon isn't in Friday's lineup against the Dodgers.
Even with a right-hander (Dustin May) on the mound for the Dodgers, McMahon will take a seat for a second consecutive game. Daniel Murphy will take over at first base.
