Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McMahon isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
McMahon started the last five games and went 2-for-14 with a home run, two RBI, five walks and four strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at the hot corner and bat eighth.
