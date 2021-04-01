McMahon isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
McMahon is expected to see plenty of playing time at second base with Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) sidelined to begin the year, but he'll take a seat on Opening Day with left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers. Chris Owings will play second base Thursday, batting seventh.
More News
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Records three hits in win•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Homers against San Diego•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Reaches deal without arbitration•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: On bench against lefty•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Sits against southpaw•