Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Not starting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
McMahon is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants.
McMahon started each of the first nine games of the season but will hit the bench Tuesday even with a righty (Kevin Gausman) on the hill for San Francisco. Chris Owings gets the start at second base.
