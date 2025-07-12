McMahon went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run during Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

It's been a struggle as of late for McMahon, who had just three hits to his name in July entering play Friday, but he doubled his output for the month with three hits, including a big two-run home run off of Chase Burns. The 30-year-old is slashing .214/.312/.382, on pace to be the lowest numbers since his age-23 season in 2018, and has 13 home runs and 28 RBI in 92 games this season.