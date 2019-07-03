McMahon went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Astros.

After posting a lackluster .244/.299/.333 slash line in June, McMahon came through with a big night to begin July. The 24-year-old continues to maintain a shaky grip on the starting second base spot for the Rockies, and more performances like this would go a long way towards improving his job security in the second half.