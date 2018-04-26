McMahon went 2-for-2 with two walks in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

While the rookie has been having trouble stringing together hits, McMahon has still been getting on base steadily, drawing six walks in his last seven games. His .170/.304/.191 slash line on the season still has a lot of room for improvement, and his window for regular playing time will close once Carlos Gonzalez (hamstring) and Gerardo Parra (suspension) are back in action.