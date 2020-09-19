site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-ryan-mcmahon-on-bench-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McMahon is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
McMahon has sat frequently against southpaws recently, and he'll do so again here against one of the best in the league in Clayton Kershaw. Garrett Hampson will star at second base Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read