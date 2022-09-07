site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: On bench against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
McMahon isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
McMahon will get a day off since left-hander Eric Lauer is on the mound for Milwaukee. Elehuris Montero is stepping in at third base and batting eighth.
