McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

With lefty Max Fried on the hill for Atlanta, Rockies manager Bud Black is electing to give the lefty-hitting McMahon a day off. McMahon will cede his spot in the starting nine to Elehuris Montero, who is covering third base after he was on the bench for three of the previous four contests.