McMahon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

McMahon opened the scoring in the second inning with a leadoff homer off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler. The infielder has 23 homers this season, adding 81 RBI, 69 runs scored and five stolen bases while slashing .253/.335/.458 in 134 games.

