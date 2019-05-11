McMahon is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

McMahon and Garrett Hampson have been deployed in a pretty strict platoon at second base -- McMahon has made just a trio of starts against left-handed pitching -- and that will continue Saturday with Hampson getting the nod against Joey Lucchesi. Since his return from a left elbow sprain in mid-April, McMahon is slashing .231/.315/.369 overall with three home runs in 65 at-bats.