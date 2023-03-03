McMahon is starting at second base and batting fifth for the Rockies on Friday in their Cactus League game versus the Giants, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

It's possible McMahon will move over to second base full-time in 2023 with Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) potentially out for the season. The Rockies don't seem set on a plan yet, though, or perhaps they're just waiting for official word on Rodgers before revealing anything. If McMahon does slide over to the keystone, Elehuris Montero and Nolan Jones could get a look at third base, with Kris Bryant moving back to the dirt also a possibility. If McMahon stays at third, Alan Trejo and Harold Castro would represent options at second.