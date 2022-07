McMahon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

McMahon got the Rockies on the board in the ninth inning, but they couldn't muster a tying run. The infielder had gone 0-for-13 with eight strikeouts in his first three games since the All-Star break, so it's a positive sign to see him hit one out. For the season, he's up to eight homers, 42 RBI, 38 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .237/.331/.375 slash line in 93 contests.