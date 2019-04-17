Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Progressing towards return
McMahon (elbow) was playing in extended spring training games Tuesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
McMahon landed on the injured list April 6 after hyperextending his left elbow and appearing to be nearing his return. The 24-year-old will play in another spring training game Wednesday and is eligible to be activated off the IL when ready.
