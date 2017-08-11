McMahon's contract was purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Mark Reynolds is day-to-day with a hand injury, so McMahon figures to start at first base in the first game of this weekend's series in Miami. A third baseman by trade, McMahon has been working at first base and occasionally second base in the upper levels of the minors, as he is blocked by Nolan Arenado at the hot corner. Coming off a down year in 2016, McMahon has obliterated Double-A and Triple-A pitching alike, and was slashing .375/.409/.625 with 13 home runs and four steals in 59 games in the Pacific Coast League prior to his promotion. Raimel Tapia was optioned to Albuquerque as a corresponding move, and it would not be surprising if McMahon stayed up for good, even when Reynolds is fully healthy, although he may not play every day.