Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Promoted to big leagues
McMahon's contract was purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
Mark Reynolds is day-to-day with a hand injury, so McMahon figures to start at first base in the first game of this weekend's series in Miami. A third baseman by trade, McMahon has been working at first base and occasionally second base in the upper levels of the minors, as he is blocked by Nolan Arenado at the hot corner. Coming off a down year in 2016, McMahon has obliterated Double-A and Triple-A pitching alike, and was slashing .375/.409/.625 with 13 home runs and four steals in 59 games in the Pacific Coast League prior to his promotion. Raimel Tapia was optioned to Albuquerque as a corresponding move, and it would not be surprising if McMahon stayed up for good, even when Reynolds is fully healthy, although he may not play every day.
More News
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Scorching at Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Receives promotion Friday•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Heads back to minor leagues•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Invited to big league camp•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Finally heating up at Double-A•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Scuffling at Double-A•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...