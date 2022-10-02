McMahon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.
McMahon got the Rockies on the board with a solo shot in the fourth inning. It was his third homer in his last six games, and it got him to the 20-homer mark for the third time in the last four years. The infielder is slashing .245/.326/.415 with 66 RBI, 66 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 149 contests in 2022, and it appears he'll conclude the year as the starting third baseman after he signed a six-year contract with the Rockies before the season.