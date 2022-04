McMahon went 0-for-1 with three walks and a run scored Tuesday against the Phillies.

McMahon was one of the few bright spots offensively for the Rockies besides Charlie Blackmon. McMahon has now reached base multiple times in three of his last six starts, and he's also posted four RBI and one run scored in that span. He has only seven extra-base hits across 65 plate appearances for the season -- good for a .164 ISO -- but he has also posted an impressive .345 wOBA.