Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Recalled, starting Saturday
McMahon was recalled and is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
He will start at second base and bat seventh against right-hander Tyler Mahle. The 23-year-old McMahon was an incredibly frustrating player to own in fantasy earlier this season, as he was on the bench more often than not and he did little when given an opportunity. His outlook is brighter this time around -- for playing time at least -- with DJ LeMahieu on the shelf with a thumb injury.
