McMahon went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Arizona.

McMahon notched two base hits earlier on and then doubled home a run in the eighth to bring the Rockies within three. The 26-year-old has two multi-hit games in the first week of July but has shown some regression in the power department. He hasn't hit a home run since June 15 and has just three since June 1 after hitting 13 over the first two months of the season. For the year, McMahon is slashing .255/.316/.480 with 16 homers, 46 RBI, 48 runs scored, four steals and a 27:86 BB:K over 326 innings.