McMahon went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's spring win over the Rangers.
McMahon hit his third Cactus League home run of the year with a solo blast in the first inning to put the Rockies on the board. The 26-year-old has hit .250 with four extra-base hits, seven runs, seven RBI, four walks and eight strikeouts over 15 spring games this year. McMahon should see most of his playing time at third base throughout the regular season but will also be a top option to fill in at second base over the first few weeks of the year while Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) is sidelined.
More News
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Homers against San Diego•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Reaches deal without arbitration•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: On bench against lefty•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Sits against southpaw•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Ties game with solo shot•