McMahon went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Cincinnati.
The infielder reached on a fielder's choice in the first inning and stole second, but he was left stranded. In the fourth, he added a double and scored on Josh Fuentes' two-run double. McMahon has hit safely in five of the last six games, going 7-for-23 (.304) with a home run and four doubles in that span. For the season, he's slashing .269/.315/.506 with nine home runs, 26 RBI, 28 runs scored and two stolen bases in 168 plate appearances.