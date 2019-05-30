McMahon will start at second base and bat sixth Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

While McMahon's opportunities have generally been trending down since Brendan Rodgers was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 17, the arrival of the Rockies' top middle-infield prospect hasn't been quite as damaging for McMahon as anticipated. McMahon has posted a strong .940 OPS in the two weeks since Rodgers' promotion and will be rewarded with his third start of the four-game series with Arizona. Rodgers, meanwhile, will sit for the third time in six games as the Rockies remain reluctant to commit to him as their everyday second baseman.