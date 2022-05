McMahon went 2-for-5 with a home run and an additional RBI in a loss to the Giants on Monday.

McMahon homered to left field in the sixth inning to tie the score 4-4, and he produced another game-tying hit with a single in the seventh. The 27-year-old has produced three multi-hit performances over his past four games and has slugged two homers while driving in five runs over that span.