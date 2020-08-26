site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-ryan-mcmahon-remains-out-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Remains out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McMahon is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
McMahon will stick on the bench for a second straight game with the Rockies facing another southpaw in Robbie Ray. Brendan Rodgers is covering the keystone in his absence Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read