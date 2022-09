McMahon is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds.

Elehuris Montero will step in at third base for the early game while the lefty-hitting McMahon retreats to the bench against Reds southpaw Nick Lodolo. Expect McMahon to re-enter the starting nine for the nightcap, when right-hander Chase Anderson will take the hill for Cincinnati.