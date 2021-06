McMahon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

With a lefty (Eric Lauer) on the mound for the Brewers, Rockies manager Bud Black viewed the final game of the Rockies' homestand as a good time to build in some rest for the lefty-hitting McMahon. The 26-year-old had started in six of the Rockies' seven games over the past week, going 7-for-24 with four extra-base hits.