McMahon (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

As expected, McMahon is back with the big club after a brief stay on the shelf with an elbow sprain. The 24-year-old apparently looked healthy during an extended spring training game earlier in the week and should immediately reclaim his role on the strong side of a platoon. Prior to landing on the shelf, McMahon was slashing .200/.310/.240 with a home run through seven games. Josh Fuentes was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

