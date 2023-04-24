site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-ryan-mcmahon-scratched-due-to-illness | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Scratched due to illness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McMahon has been scratched from the Rockies' lineup Monday in Cleveland due to an illness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Mike Moustakas will slide into the lineup in his place. McMahon should be ready to return to the starting nine in a day or two.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read