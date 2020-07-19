McMahon is expected to be the starter at second base but will also see some time at first base, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Manager Bud Black said in February he expects the 25-year-old to play 150-plus games this season, and though that's now impossible due to the shortened season, his relative outlook remains similar. Daniel Murphy is expected to be the primary starter at first base, but McMahon will likely start there when the veteran slugger serves as the designated hitter. Garrett Hampson, Brendan Rodgers and Chris Owings figure to split time at the keystone in that alignment.