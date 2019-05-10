McMahon is not starting Friday against lefty Eric Lauer and the Padres, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

McMahon has started against just three of the 14 lefties the Rockies have faced the season. Friday's game marks the third in what currently lines up to be a stretch of seven straight games against left-handed starters, so McMahon could find himself sitting frequently in the near future. Garrett Hampson, who starts at the keystone Friday, should see a run of opportunities.