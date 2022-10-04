site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: SIts down Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
McMahon isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
After going 6-for-16 with two RBI over the last four games, McMahon will catch a day off Tuesday. Elehuris Montero will serve as his replacement at third base and bat seventh.
