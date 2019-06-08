McMahon remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Mets, William Ladson of MLB.com reports.

McMahon sits in favor of Brendan Rodgers for the third straight contest. That could indicate a shift in the depth chart, though two of those games have come against lefties, including Steven Matz on Saturday. Sunday's game against the right-handed Noah Syndergaard could be a clearer test of whether or not McMahon has truly slipped into a bench role.