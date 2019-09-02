McMahon is not starting Monday against the Dodgers.

McMahon is 1-for-15 (.067) with eight strikeouts in his career against opposing starter Walker Buehler, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench Monday. Garrett Hampson is starting at second base and hitting sixth in place of McMahon, who is hitting .179 with a .640 OPS and 44.2 strikeout rate over his past 10 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories