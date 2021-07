McMahon is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Padres, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports.

He sat Saturday against righty Joe Musgrove and will remain on the bench against southpaw Ryan Weathers to begin the series finale. McMahon isn't reported to be dealing with any injuries, so this appears to just be consecutive days off for the infielder entering the All-Star break. Joshua Fuentes will bat seventh and man the hot corner.