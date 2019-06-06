McMahon is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

He'll retreat to the bench with lefty Jose Quintana on the bump for Chicago, paving the way for platoon mate Brendan Rodgers to pick up a start at second base. McMahon's hold on the primary job at the keystone could be slipping; he's gone 6-for-32 (.188 average) over his past eight starts.