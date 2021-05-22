McMahon went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

McMahon homered off Seth Frankoff in the first inning and then again off Riley Smith in the fifth inning. Friday marked his second multi-homer game -- he had a three-home run contest on April 6. The second baseman now has 11 long balls, tying five others for third-best in the National League. In addition, he leads the Rockies in hits (44), RBI (29) and runs (30). The 26-year-old is slashing .257/.304/.509 in 184 plate appearances.