McMahon went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk Friday against the Diamondbacks.

McMahon took Zach Davies yard in the first and fourth innings to bring his total on the season to 15. He has gone 4-for-14 with two RBI and five runs scored in the first three games of Colorado's current homestand. McMahon has maintained a .246/.331/.404 line across 513 plate appearances on the season.