McMahon went 2-for-3 with two walks, two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Astros.

McMahon's big day at the plate began in the second inning, when he took Cristian Javier deep for a two-run shot. He doubled down on the production with another two-run homer in the fifth frame. McMahon now has five home runs on the season, all of which have come at Coors Field. Across 94 plate appearances, McMahon has managed a .225/.330/.475 line to this point in the campaign.