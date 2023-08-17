McMahon went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

McMahon has seen his strikeouts pile up of late, as he has a 34.5 percent punchout rate across his last 13 starts. He's hit only .167 in that span, though he did manage his 20th homer of the season Wednesday -- matching his output from the 2022 campaign. While the rest of his stat line has remained fairly consistent, McMahon does have the chance to cross the 25-homer threshold for the first time in his career.