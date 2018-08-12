Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Smacks walkoff homer
McMahon went 1-for-4 with a walkoff three-run home run in Saturday's win over the Dodgers.
The 23-year-old has now homered in consecutive games and is batting .344 with six extra-base hits in 14 games since his most recent recall (32 at-bats). He's still not playing every day, but McMahon is worth stashing in a lot of leagues as he has the skill set to be valuable if regular playing time were to open up.
