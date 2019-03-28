Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Starting Opening Day
McMahon will start at second base and bat seventh Thursday against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Garrett Hampson was the presumptive favorite at second base entering camp, but McMahon wrestled the primary job away by slashing .424/.470/.763 during the exhibition slate. McMahon could start all four games in the series with three other right-handers (Trevor Richards, Pablo Lopez, Sandy Alcantara) set to follow Jose Urena for Miami.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...