McMahon is starting at third base and hitting sixth against the Padres on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Nolan Arenado is getting a rare day off, clearing the way for McMahon to draw a start at the hot corner. The 24-year-old is slashing .238/.326/.394 with six homers and 23 RBI through 160 at-bats so far this season.