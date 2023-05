McMahon went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Mets.

McMahon has homered in three straight games, and he's knocked in 10 runs over his last six contests. The power surge has added 72 points to his slugging percentage since Wednesday. He's at a .238/.321/.443 slash line with seven homers, 28 RBI, 27 runs scored and four stolen bases over 52 games this season.