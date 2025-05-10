McMahon went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored Friday against the Padres.
McMahon still has an abysmal overall line for the season, but he has improved across his last eight games. He's gone 11-for-27 with three homers, six RBI and eight runs scored in that span, while striking out only 18.8 percent of the time.
More News
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Heating up at plate•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Gets back into RBI column•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Sitting Sunday•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Hitting well during first homestand•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Drills first homer of campaign•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Reaches base four times in loss•