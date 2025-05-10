Now Playing

McMahon went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored Friday against the Padres.

McMahon still has an abysmal overall line for the season, but he has improved across his last eight games. He's gone 11-for-27 with three homers, six RBI and eight runs scored in that span, while striking out only 18.8 percent of the time.

