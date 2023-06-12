McMahon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

McMahon took Tom Cosgrove deep with rain coming down at Coors Field. The game went into a rain delay after McMahon's tying blast in the ninth inning. While he's slowed down slightly in the last week, the infielder has hit six of his 10 homers over his last 16 contests, a span in which he's batting .369 (24-for-65). He's slashing .261/.335/.479 with 37 RBI, 35 runs scored and four stolen bases through 65 games overall in a near-everyday role.