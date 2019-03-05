Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Swinging hot bat in spring games
McMahon has hit well so far this spring, with nine hits and one homer in his first 18 at-bats.
McMahon is battling Garrett Hampson to be the Rockies' starting second baseman. The team will make the decision based on more than just spring stats, and Hampson has gone 5-for-16 with a pair of homers himself, but a continued hot streak from McMahon will certainly help his chances.
