McMahon went 0-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.

McMahon knocked in a run with a fielder's choice in the fifth inning and promptly stole second. He's now 0-for-11 across the last three games, and his RBI was his third over the last 11 contests. For the season, the infielder is slashing a poor .216/.290/.377 with four home runs, four steals, 19 RBI and 21 runs scored through 47 games.