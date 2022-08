McMahon went 4-for-8 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base across both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres.

The 27-year-old started both contests at the hot corner and collected two hits in each. McMahon has found another element to his game since the beginning of July -- in his last 27 games, he's slashing just .247/.340/.371 with two homers, seven RBI and nine runs, but he's also recorded all six of his steals on the season, tying the career high he set in 2021.