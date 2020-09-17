site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-ryan-mcmahon-takes-seat-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Takes seat against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McMahon isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Dodgers.
McMahon will head to the bench Thursday as left-hander Julio Urias takes the mound for the Dodgers. Garrett Hampson will take over at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read